Tia Howard (Photo provided by KBI)

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue an endangered person advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl in northeast Kansas.

The KBI said Tia Howard is believed to have run away. She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at her home in rural Hiawatha.

Investigators believe she left in an unknown vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden in Hiawatha. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her welfare.

We asked the KBI for more information about why she might be considered endangered. The KBI only emphasized that she “may” be in danger.

“There is currently no evidence to indicate she was abducted, which is what is necessary for an AMBER alert,” Melissa Underwood, KBI communications director, said.

Howard is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call 911 immediately. For all other information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

