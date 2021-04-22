Energy company responds to local schools joining KASB legal group

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNT) – A spokesperson from Symmetry energy is responding to KSNT’s report about negotiations to lower the gas bills of local school districts after extreme temperatures caused sky-high bills in February.

The Manhattan-Ogden school district, along with the 177 other schools in the pool, get their gas from Symmetry Energy Solutions, based in Texas. They decided at their board meeting Wednesday night to join KJUMP, or the Kansas Joint Utilities Management, Natural Gas Consortium.

According to the district, their gas bill jumped 475% from January to February. And it has major financial implications as the bill of $123,363 accounts for 91.5% of their total energy budget for the entire year, $140,000.