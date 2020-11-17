Energy project breaking ground, bringing solar power to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas electric companies are working together to provide thousands of rural Kansans with affordable energy by “harvesting sunshine.”
As part of Kansas’s new Sun Power Program, Today’s Power Inc. is developing 20 new solar farms for 12 partnering electric companies in the state, helping lower costs for rural communities.
The farms will be able to generate more than 20 megawatts of solar power, enough energy to span more than 800 miles of land, according to project representative Sarah Farlee. This amount of power can then provide more than 250,000 rural Kansans with affordable energy.
“One of our main goals is to provide the most reliable, efficient, safe, and affordable power we can,” Farlee said.
Construction for the sun farms will start around the state next month, helping rural power companies lower costs for their customers.