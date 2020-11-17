Energy project breaking ground, bringing solar power to Kansas

LUXEMBURG, IA – MAY 9: Iowa farmer Ernie “George” Goebel pulls a corn planter behind his John Deere tractor while planting corn in a field on the farm he was raised on May 9, 2007 near Luxemburg, Iowa. With the increase in demand for alternative energy some farmers have elected to switch to growing corn in order to produce the profitable ethanol fuel. In the nation approximately 90 million acres of corn are expected to be planted this season. (Photo by Mark Hirsch/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas electric companies are working together to provide thousands of rural Kansans with affordable energy by “harvesting sunshine.”

Map of sun farm locations from Today’s Power Inc.

As part of Kansas’s new Sun Power Program, Today’s Power Inc. is developing 20 new solar farms for 12 partnering electric companies in the state, helping lower costs for rural communities.

The farms will be able to generate more than 20 megawatts of solar power, enough energy to span more than 800 miles of land, according to project representative Sarah Farlee. This amount of power can then provide more than 250,000 rural Kansans with affordable energy.

“One of our main goals is to provide the most reliable, efficient, safe, and affordable power we can,” Farlee said.

Construction for the sun farms will start around the state next month, helping rural power companies lower costs for their customers.