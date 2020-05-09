Engroff Catering adds additional services to increase business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Restaurants in Kansas reopened re-open on May 4, but one local business still doesn’t have the amount of customers they’re used to.

Engroff Catering in Topeka usually provides food for big company events, but General Manager Rosie Newman said they had to lay off almost all of their staff when things started closing and sales started to go down.

“We lost everything for April and we lost everything for May that was booked,” Newman said. “People called and just said, I’m sorry we are going to have to postpone, or try to reschedule, or just cancel.”

Newman said they have lost around $15-$25,000 a week over the past two months, so to make up for it, they’ve made some changes to appeal to a larger customer base.

“We came up with a three page menu. We’ve got individual meals, we’ve got family meals, and then we’ve got just our specialty bakery items,” Newman said.

The catering company called back almost all of their staff to work when Gov. Laura Kelly announced restaurants could open this week and have been busy adjusting to the new guidelines.

Including extra sanitation, social distancing among staff, checking employees symptoms, and wearing a mask and gloves.

“I want to make sure that everybody’s doing the jobs they need to be doing and everybody’s safe and we’re still getting out the quality food that we were doing before,” Newman said.

Engroff is offering delivery and curbside for their new menu and are also setting up their food truck around different spots in Topeka.

For more information on how to order, click here.