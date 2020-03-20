Enterprise offers car rental to college students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 10: Customer service representatives Oneal West (L-R), Marmontel Michel and Benjamin Meyer wait on customers at Enterprise rent-a-car at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport July 10, 2007 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pending regulatory approval, expected in the next month, Enterprise will buy National and Alamo rental car companies. Enterprise would make an instant jump from about 8% of the airport car rental market market to more than 27% just behind Hertz’s 28.5%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – Enterprise is offering travel assistance to college students in response to COVID-19, bypassing their normal age restrictions and young renter fees.

The company said it wants to provide a way for students to make it home.

“Enterprise wants to make it easier for students to get home to their families by reducing the age minimum and waiving the young renter fees for rentals through May 31, 2020,” Enterprise said.

The company is allowing these exceptions for students traveling home:

Available to College Students 18 – 24 years of age

Valid for rentals of an economy through full-size cars, minivans, small pick-up trucks and cargo vans

Offer valid at U.S. locations only for car rentals reserved in advance

Standard driver and credit requirements apply, except for the minimum car rental age per this offer

Official Student ID must be presented at the time of rental

Offer expires 5/31/2020

