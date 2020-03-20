Enterprise offers car rental to college students

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – Enterprise is offering travel assistance to college students in response to COVID-19, bypassing their normal age restrictions and young renter fees.
The company said it wants to provide a way for students to make it home.
“Enterprise wants to make it easier for students to get home to their families by reducing the age minimum and waiving the young renter fees for rentals through May 31, 2020,” Enterprise said.
The company is allowing these exceptions for students traveling home:
- Available to College Students 18 – 24 years of age
- Valid for rentals of an economy through full-size cars, minivans, small pick-up trucks and cargo vans
- Offer valid at U.S. locations only for car rentals reserved in advance
- Standard driver and credit requirements apply, except for the minimum car rental age per this offer
- Official Student ID must be presented at the time of rental
- Offer expires 5/31/2020
For more information, you can visit their website here: