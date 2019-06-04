Envista Credit Union raising money for the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local credit union is raising money for the Topeka Zoo. For every dollar given to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Envista Credit Union will match that donation up to $2,500.

The matching funds challenge will last through the rest of the month. It's part of the Envista Cares Challenge. Marketing Manager Ashley Schmidt said Envista chooses a local non-profit to support each month. She said the zoo was an easy selection to make.

"It was just kind of natural because we know that we have so many different team members, and members of the credit union that care about and visit and have memberships [to the zoo]," Schmidt said.

Envista is also giving the Friends of the Topeka Zoo a media package. That package uses social media, radio and billboards to let people know how they can support the zoo.

You can click here to make a donation that will be matched by Envista.