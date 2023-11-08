TOPEKA (KSNT) – Elias Espinoza and Jodi Porter were elected Tuesday to terms on the USD 321 Kaw Valley School Board.
Espinoza won Position 1 with 46% of the vote, beating incumbent Adrienne Olejnik (42%) and Morgan Hansen (12%.)
Porter won Position 7, which is an at-large position, with 53% of the vote, against Matthew Childs’ 47%.
The district – home to Rossville and St. Marys public schools – crosses multiple counties, which presented initial confusion on who won. Results are tabulated in Shawnee, Pottawatomie and Jackson counties and combined to determine the winner.
The votes for each candidate – broken out by county – are below.
|Shawnee
|Pottawatomie
|Jackson
|Total
|Epsinoza
|100
|1,103
|55
|1,258
|Hansen
|180
|84
|57
|321
|Olejnik
|577
|466
|110
|1,153
|Shawnee
|Pottawatomie
|Jackson
|Total
|Childs
|107
|1,111
|63
|1,281
|Porter
|741
|523
|161
|1,425