TOPEKA (KSNT) – Elias Espinoza and Jodi Porter were elected Tuesday to terms on the USD 321 Kaw Valley School Board.

Espinoza won Position 1 with 46% of the vote, beating incumbent Adrienne Olejnik (42%) and Morgan Hansen (12%.)

Porter won Position 7, which is an at-large position, with 53% of the vote, against Matthew Childs’ 47%.

The district – home to Rossville and St. Marys public schools – crosses multiple counties, which presented initial confusion on who won. Results are tabulated in Shawnee, Pottawatomie and Jackson counties and combined to determine the winner.

The votes for each candidate – broken out by county – are below.

Shawnee Pottawatomie Jackson Total Epsinoza 100 1,103 55 1,258 Hansen 180 84 57 321 Olejnik 577 466 110 1,153