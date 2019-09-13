ESPN names local high school one of the best for including Special Olympics athletes

ESPN is recognizing Washburn Rural High School as one of the top 34 schools in the country that’s inclusive of Special Olympics sports.

The national recognition, called ESPN Honor Roll, recognizes schools that encourage special education, general education, educators and administrators “to work together to create supportive classrooms, schoolwide activities and opportunities for growth and success for all,” according to ESPN.

Washburn Rural is one of two schools in Kansas the Special Olympics calls a National Banner Unified Champion School, where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates.

The school started the Unified Sports program in 2014, according to the program’s Facebook page.