ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The KU men’s basketball team took the court Saturday for the first time since the bench-clearing brawl against K-State Tuesday.

But, fans weren’t letting Tuesday’s incident put a damper on their game day experience, especially with ESPN College GameDay in town.

In the aftermath of the now-infamous fight that took place at Allen Fieldhouse just days prior, KU fans were out in full force to support their team as they took on the Tennessee.

Their love for the Jayhawks was on full display even before the game durin ESPN’s College GameDay live broadcast.

“I love watching those guys talk basketball,” said KU Student Donovan Miller. “I’m a huge basketball head so it’s a good time. The fans are absolutely crazy about basketball and about KU. So, it’s always a good time, good energy.”

The fight was at the center of conversation during the GameDay broadcast, just like it has been all week across national media outlets.

Analyst for College GameDay Jay Bilas said it should serve as a learning experience for everyone involved.

“There were a bunch of things that led to the fight and I think a lot of people have learned a lot from the incident,” said Bilas. “Hopefully, we’ll be better for it.”

Some KU fans couldn’t agree more.

“Even as students, I don’t think we really realized how high of a standard our players are held to,” said KU Student Liz Moddelmog. “So, it’s teaching us a lot on how we can support our players as well and still show school spirit.”

That’s exactly what they did — eager to show people why Allen Fieldhouse is considered to have one of the best atmospheres in all of college basketball.