EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started as a student-led club has transformed into one of Emporia State University’s most popular programs.

ESU student Nathan Goodwin never imagined the small video game club he started a few years ago would become so popular. Faculty started to take note.

“It ended up growing so quickly that some professors approached me wanting to turn it into a full-fledged varsity program,” Goodwin said.

That’s exactly what happened. Last year, ESU launched its very own Esports varsity program. On Wednesday, it hosted open tryouts for teams on three different games; League of Legends, Overwatch and Chess.

“We have a select amount of games that we are specifically trying out for just based on popularity,” Goodwin said

Despite a limited number of openings, Wednesday’s tryouts were jam packed. Overwatch head coach Cole Williamson told 27 News that goes to show just how many people care about gaming.

“It’s just really exciting to see people enjoying, learning, but also having fun and getting to meet new people across different majors is also really important,” Williamson said.

Even though the program is still young, organizers say Emporia State’s program is like no other.

“Who would’ve thought, you know, we have better facilities than the largest schools in Kansas and it’s just very like, ‘Wow, Emporia State is doing this!’ I don’t know, it’s just very cool,” Williamson said.

With just one more tournament to go, those who make the team from this round of tryouts will be ready to play next February when the season starts. ESU Esports will compete against Missouri Western Saturday, Dec. 9 in the MCEC finals.