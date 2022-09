EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Jesse McCartney concert scheduled Friday night on the front campus of Emporia State University has been moved from outdoors to inside Albert Taylor Hall due to forecasted rain.

Albert Taylor Hall is located inside Plumb Hall.

Emporia State announced the move late Friday morning.

The tickets for the concert are free and doors open at 6 p.m. However, VIP meet and greet passes have to be purchased. Click here for VIP passes. Passes cost $40 per person.