EMPORIA (KSNT) – A document distributed to the Emporia State University faculty on Wednesday, Sept. 7, outlines the course of action the new President of the University, Ken Hush, wants to be approved by the faculty.

Hush met with the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday in Topeka. At the conclusion of the meeting, the board approved of the document.

Hush claims in the document that “extreme financial pressures placed on universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased program and university enrollment,” putting ESU in a precarious position financially.

“Enrollment in four-year institutions has been in consistent decline for more than five years both nationally and at Emporia State University. Enrollment has declined since 2017 and been accelerated by Covid. From 2017 through 2021, Emporia State’s on-campus enrollment has declined by 24%,” Emporia State director of media relations Gwen Larson said.

Hush concedes in the document that ESU is not “facing financial exigency.” However he does note the “financial and market situations require a restructuring which will require modification, reorganization, suspension, or elimination of certain operations, programs, and curriculum.”

“ESU… spent over 1,000 hours in an extensive and thorough analysis process. Led by academic and administrative leaders on campus, the group studied a wide variety of data (most of which is public) including program and enrollment trends, employer needs, state, and national job growth projections, student interest, program profit and loss information, department sustainability and efficiencies and cultural and community contribution. The results of this analysis are aligned with preliminary findings by RPK,” Larson said.

The ESU Faculty Senate told KSNT they had little or no input on the policy, which they only received last week.

The document does note that a declaration of financial exigency shall not be required for any suspension, dismissal, or termination and no existing university policy hearing procedures shall apply to such decisions.

The framework will include a decision to suspend, dismiss, or terminate any university employee based on factors including low enrollment, cost of operations, reduction in revenues for specific departments or schools, and current or future market considerations such as the need for a program or department, restructuring of a program, department, or school as determined to be necessary, realignment of resources, and performance evaluations, teaching and researching productivity, low service productivity, or conduct of the employee.

The document states that consideration of students’ ability to complete degree requirements will be taken into account, or if those courses are offered by other universities or community colleges in Kansas.

In August, comments made by Hush upset elements in the community when he said, “I laugh when I hear that because they’re not understanding the overall high-level concept” when referencing the shutting down of a childhood education center on campus.

Ken Hush was named the 18th president of Emporia State University on June 22, transitioning from the interim president after being chosen to lead the university by the Kansas Board of Regents.

To see the document that was under discussion today, look below: