TOPEKA (KSNT) – Students and staff of a local university are fighting back against proposed cuts.

Emporia State University is proposing a plan to restructure the university. The workforce management policy would allow it to release faculty, including those with tenure.

The policy could also lead to the termination of academic programs. While this policy could have big implications for staff, students will also feel the impact of this decision.

“It’s going to affect the students because it’s going to affect our quality of education,” Emporia State Student Noah Eppens said. “It’s going to affect the relationships we have with our professors. There’s going to be wide-ranging effects.”

Students and faculty are holding a peaceful protest on campus before the Kansas Board of Regents votes on the issue. The vote will take place Wednesday, Sep. 14 at 3:15 p.m.