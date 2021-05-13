Evan Marshall graduates from K-State more than a decade after being drafted

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Evan Marshall, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, will be warming up in the bullpen as his fellow graduates walk across the stage at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan this weekend.

Marshall was three semesters shy of graduating when he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball draft.

At 31 years old, Marshall took his last exam on Tuesday. It involved a corporate citizenship and business ethics class.

“First off I’m extremely proud. It’s been hard, first one in my family so I owed it to them to follow through with this,” Marshall said. “I didn’t do anything for five or six years, so it made going back even harder, one or two, three classes at a time, first semester quietly getting them done.” Evan Marshall

Congratulations to Evan Marshall on graduating from Kansas State University, earning a degree in Business Management with a minor in Marketing. The entire White Sox organization, your family and friends are proud of this incredible accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/A3DqF96whX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 12, 2021

Marshall gave major credit to Jamie Hamor, his KSU athletic counselor. He also praised his wife, Allison, who was his motivator through this process. They can celebrate together this weekend while his fellow graduates go through the pomp and circumstance live.

“I just want the piece of paper in the mail,” said a smiling Marshall. “I’m glad it’s over, but very proud.