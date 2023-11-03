TOPEKA (KSNT) – Environmental advocacy group Friends of the Kaw is hosting its Eighth annual beer tasting event, Beers of the Kaw.
The group will taste beer from at least 16 breweries in the 61,000-mile Kansas River watershed area. The event is intended to educate attendees about the watershed.
“Come join us to learn a little, taste a little beer, and support our work for the Kansas River,” the website announcement said.
Attendees can play “beer bingo” by visiting all brewers. Once you’ve visited all brewers, you’ll be entered into a drawing for door prizes at the end of the night, according to the announcement.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Abe & Jakes Landing in Lawrence. Tickets cost $35 and give entrance to the event and a beer glass to try all the brews.
The breweries that will be attending include:
- 15-24 Brewhouse, Clay Center
- 23rd Street Brewery, Lawrence
- Black Stag Brewery, Lawrence
- Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, Topeka
- Blue Skye Brewery, Salina
- Boulevard Brewing Company, Kansas City
- Defiance Brewing, Hays
- Fields & Ivy Brewing, Lawrence
- Fly Boy Brewery and Eats, Sylvan Grove
- Free State Brewing Company, Lawrence
- Kansas Territory Brewery, Washington
- KC Bier Co., Kansas City
- Lawrence Beer Co, Lawrence
- Manhattan Brewing Co., Manhattan
- Norsemen Brewing Co., Topeka
- Transport Brewery, Shawnee
For more information on the event click here.