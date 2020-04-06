Event organizers rearrange plans, postpone events amid coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Organizers of the Fiesta Mexicana, one of Topeka’s biggest events, have found themselves in the same position as other event organizers on a local, national and global level.

Cancellations and postponements have become almost a given during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had had some preliminary discussions of just you know, we need to have this on the radar and make sure that we’re discussing it and that we have a plan because we didn’t know at that point what was going to happen,” said Fiesta committee chair Alicia Guerrero-Chavez.

As the number of cases in the U.S. continued to climb, Guerrero-Chavez and the rest of the Fiesta committee decided to postpone the summer event.

“Just looking at the trajectory of it across the country, we really started having those tough discussions on what would be best, not just for Fiesta but for the community at large,” said Guerrero-Chavez.

Veil Events in Topeka also found themselves in a similar situation. Being in the wedding business, they’ve already been dealing with several postponements lately, and they’ve even had to postpone their annual bridal event.

“We’ve been grateful and lucky enough to be able to push back and just reschedule,” said owner Lindsay Kooser. “So, I think the biggest worry right now is if we pushed back far enough.”

Kooser said rescheduling large events can be difficult.

“First it comes down to the venue,” said Kooer. “From there, it’s working through the vendor list.”

She said the key to making it work is being flexible and staying positive. The same rings true for Guerrero-Chavez and the Fiesta committee, as they work to keep the fiesta tradition alive.

“When this is all over, people are going to want to celebrate and we want to be able to do that for the community so we’re gong to do everything we can to make it happen,” said Guerrero-Chavez.

The committee hasn’t selected a new date for the Fiesta. Guerrero-Chavez said they want to see how everything plays out before they make a decision.