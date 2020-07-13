Event venues opening with restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The events industry is opening up, while coronavirus cases rise across the area. Although some events, like the Topeka Zoo’s “Brew at the Zoo” fundraiser have been cancelled recently, others are being allowed to move forward.

The Stormont Vail Events Center has three large events scheduled for this weekend. The Shawnee County 4-H Horse Show and RK Shows Gun Show is scheduled for July 18 and 19. Ladies Day Out is also scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 18.

Smaller venues, like The Brownstone, are also opening up. The Brownstone is allowing events of less than 110 people, which is half capacity with room for events staff. Managing Director Abbey Brown said she calls the Shawnee County Health Department regularly to make sure they are up to date on the latest regulations.

Although this is allowing for more events, Brown said some people are opting to split events or postpone to next year.

“Some of our weddings are having smaller ceremonies on the date of their initial wedding date,” Brown said. “Having a smaller ceremony, family ceremony, holding all of the guidelines for the health department in place and then moving to a larger event, a larger celebration in 2021.”

Brown said they have put up a tent behind the venue to allow for more social distancing. They’ve also installed hand sanitizing stations and signs reminding people to social distance.