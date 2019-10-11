Events and other things to do this weekend

Friday and Saturday are packed full of Halloween-themed events for you to check out this weekend.
FRIDAY:
- KU Swimming
- The Jayhawks host Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual.
- This will start at 5:00 p.m. in Robinson Natatorium.
- K-State Soccer
- The Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones for the Pitch Black/Team-Camper Night.
- This will be at 7:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
- Zoo Boos and Brews
- This Halloween fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo has many spooky things in store for you.
- This runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots encourage fans to blackout the arena and cancer by wearing black clothing.
- The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
- Faculty Showcase Concert
- The Washburn University Faculty Showcase Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall.
- Fear Zone
- A new outdoor haunt experience is coming to Sports Zone in Topeka.
- Take a walk through the abandoned trail at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. from 8:00-11:00 p.m.
- Topeka Haunted Woods Opening Night
- The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
- This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.
SATURDAY:
- American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
- Hundreds of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and corporate and community members will unite to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.
- Registration for the 3-mile walk will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Kansas State Capitol South Grounds.
- The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine.
- Wamego Health Fair
- The Wamego Health Center and community partners are hosting a free health fair.
- This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Wamego Health Center at 711 Glenn Dr.
- Services include a live cooking demonstration, pharmacy services, CPR demonstration, mental health screening and many more.
- Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Birthday Celebration
- The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a number of events to celerbate the former president’s birthday.
- 9:30 a.m. – Wreath Laying Ceremony
- 11:00 a.m. – Museum Rededication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- 1:00 p.m. – Vintage Baseball Game
- Topeka Zoo’s Tiger Cub Birthday Celebrations
- Celebrate the four tiger cubs turning 1 year old at the Topeka Zoo with special activities throughout the day. All activities are included with regular zoo admission.
- 10:00 a.m. – Special tiger cub enrichment
- 10:00 a.m. – noon – Tiger Keeper available to talk with guests
- 2:00-2:30 p.m. – Tiger Building Behind the Scenes Tours
- “Spend S’more Time With Family”
- Capitol Federal is inviting the community to this free event. The new CapFed Cafe Food Truck will have a s’mores bar for people to create a s’more takeaway package.
- Hot cocoa, coffee and games will also be available.
- The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the CapFed Wanamaker Branch at 2865 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka.
- Lance Elliot Pull-a-Plane Challenge
- It’s the ultimate tug-of-war competition for adults! Teams of 10 pullers will compete to see who can pull an 80,000 pound, vintage airplane 40 feet in the fastest time.
- You can watch for free, but if you’d like to compete, you can make a $20 donation on site.
- Gates open at 11:00 a.m. at the American Flight Museum, 6804 SE Ross St in Topeka.
- Forensic Fun
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is giving you the chance to explore forensic science with a KBI scientist.
- You can create DNA bracelets, compete with other scientists-in-training and more.
- Regular admission applies.
- Greek Food Festival
- Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church is hosting its 15th Annual Greek Food Festival.
- This runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2516 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.
- Mission Fest
- Mission Fest 2019 is aiming to raise money for the Topeka Rescue Mission.
- The event will be from noon to 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Topeka on Jackson Ave. from 10th to 8th Streets.
- Activities include a beer garden, chili cook-off, kids games & crafts, food trucks and many more.
- K-State Volleyball
- The Wildcats square off with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. in Ahearn Fieldhouse.
- Water Walk
- Students from the Thirst Project Committee at Seaman High School are hosting a race with pre-registered teams. The race will simulate the distance that many in developing countries walk on a daily basis to bring water back to their communities.
- Food truck vendors will be available.
- The event runs from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Seaman High School Track at 4850 NW Rochester Rd. in Topeka. The race starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Topeka Haunted Woods
- The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
- To celebrate opening weekend, two classic Hitchcock horror films will be shown. This is $10 and starts at 5:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.
- The Haunted Woods open at 8:00 p.m.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Pilots encourage fans to blackout the arena and cancer by wearing black clothing. Fans can also enjoy $2 beer, $2 popcorn and $2 soda.
- The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
- Seance at Historic Topeka Cemetary
- Heartland Medium Vicky and the Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery invite you to connect with the other side with a seance.
- This event is for adults 21 and over. Adult beverages will be served.
- The cost is $45.
SUNDAY:
- Import Face-Off Topeka
- The M&H Tires Import Face-Off national race and show tour will be at Heartland Motorsports Park.
- Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and racing starts at 11:00 a.m. The awards ceremony starts around 5:30 p.m.
- MFD Open House
- The Manhattan Fire Department will host its annual open house from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- There will be activities for all ages including rides on Old Engine 1, outdoor fire safety and more.
- A live demonstration showing the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers will be at 2:00 p.m.
- This is happening at the Headquarters Fire Station at 2000 Denison Ave.