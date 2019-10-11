Events and other things to do this weekend

Friday and Saturday are packed full of Halloween-themed events for you to check out this weekend.

FRIDAY:

  • KU Swimming
    • The Jayhawks host Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual.
    • This will start at 5:00 p.m. in Robinson Natatorium.
  • K-State Soccer
    • The Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones for the Pitch Black/Team-Camper Night.
    • This will be at 7:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park.
  • Zoo Boos and Brews
    • This Halloween fundraiser at the Topeka Zoo has many spooky things in store for you.
    • This runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45.
Zoo Boos & Brews at the Topeka Zoo starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots encourage fans to blackout the arena and cancer by wearing black clothing.
    • The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
  • Faculty Showcase Concert
    • The Washburn University Faculty Showcase Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. in White Concert Hall.
  • Fear Zone
    • A new outdoor haunt experience is coming to Sports Zone in Topeka.
    • Take a walk through the abandoned trail at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. from 8:00-11:00 p.m.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods Opening Night
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • This starts at 8:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.

SATURDAY:

  • American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
    • Hundreds of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and corporate and community members will unite to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.
    • Registration for the 3-mile walk will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Kansas State Capitol South Grounds.
    • The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine.
  • Wamego Health Fair
    • The Wamego Health Center and community partners are hosting a free health fair.
    • This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Wamego Health Center at 711 Glenn Dr.
    • Services include a live cooking demonstration, pharmacy services, CPR demonstration, mental health screening and many more.
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Birthday Celebration
    • The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a number of events to celerbate the former president’s birthday.
    • 9:30 a.m. – Wreath Laying Ceremony
    • 11:00 a.m. – Museum Rededication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    • 1:00 p.m. – Vintage Baseball Game
  • Topeka Zoo’s Tiger Cub Birthday Celebrations
    • Celebrate the four tiger cubs turning 1 year old at the Topeka Zoo with special activities throughout the day. All activities are included with regular zoo admission.
    • 10:00 a.m. – Special tiger cub enrichment
    • 10:00 a.m. – noon – Tiger Keeper available to talk with guests
    • 2:00-2:30 p.m. – Tiger Building Behind the Scenes Tours
Tiger Cubs at the Zoo
Celebrate the Topeka tiger cubs turning 1-year-old Saturday at the Topeka Zoo.
  • “Spend S’more Time With Family”
    • Capitol Federal is inviting the community to this free event. The new CapFed Cafe Food Truck will have a s’mores bar for people to create a s’more takeaway package.
    • Hot cocoa, coffee and games will also be available.
    • The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the CapFed Wanamaker Branch at 2865 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka.
  • Lance Elliot Pull-a-Plane Challenge
    • It’s the ultimate tug-of-war competition for adults! Teams of 10 pullers will compete to see who can pull an 80,000 pound, vintage airplane 40 feet in the fastest time.
    • You can watch for free, but if you’d like to compete, you can make a $20 donation on site.
    • Gates open at 11:00 a.m. at the American Flight Museum, 6804 SE Ross St in Topeka.
  • Forensic Fun
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is giving you the chance to explore forensic science with a KBI scientist.
    • You can create DNA bracelets, compete with other scientists-in-training and more.
    • Regular admission applies.
  • Greek Food Festival
    • Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church is hosting its 15th Annual Greek Food Festival.
    • This runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2516 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.
  • Mission Fest
    • Mission Fest 2019 is aiming to raise money for the Topeka Rescue Mission.
    • The event will be from noon to 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Topeka on Jackson Ave. from 10th to 8th Streets.
    • Activities include a beer garden, chili cook-off, kids games & crafts, food trucks and many more.
  • K-State Volleyball
    • The Wildcats square off with the West Virginia Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. in Ahearn Fieldhouse.
  • Water Walk
    • Students from the Thirst Project Committee at Seaman High School are hosting a race with pre-registered teams. The race will simulate the distance that many in developing countries walk on a daily basis to bring water back to their communities.
    • Food truck vendors will be available.
    • The event runs from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Seaman High School Track at 4850 NW Rochester Rd. in Topeka. The race starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • KU Swimming
    • The Jayhawks host Missouri State and South Dakota for the Kansas Double Dual.
    • This will start at 5:00 p.m. in Robinson Natatorium.
  • Topeka Haunted Woods
    • The Forest Park Conference and Retreat Center in Topeka is transforming into trees of terror for the Topeka Haunted Woods.
    • To celebrate opening weekend, two classic Hitchcock horror films will be shown. This is $10 and starts at 5:00 p.m. at 3158 SE 10th St.
    • The Haunted Woods open at 8:00 p.m.
Topeka Haunted Woods opens this weekend
Experience the Topeka Haunted Woods for its opening weekend.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots encourage fans to blackout the arena and cancer by wearing black clothing. Fans can also enjoy $2 beer, $2 popcorn and $2 soda.
    • The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
  • Seance at Historic Topeka Cemetary
    • Heartland Medium Vicky and the Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery invite you to connect with the other side with a seance.
    • This event is for adults 21 and over. Adult beverages will be served.
    • The cost is $45.

SUNDAY:

  • Import Face-Off Topeka
    • The M&H Tires Import Face-Off national race and show tour will be at Heartland Motorsports Park.
    • Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and racing starts at 11:00 a.m. The awards ceremony starts around 5:30 p.m.
  • MFD Open House
    • The Manhattan Fire Department will host its annual open house from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • There will be activities for all ages including rides on Old Engine 1, outdoor fire safety and more.
    • A live demonstration showing the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers will be at 2:00 p.m.
    • This is happening at the Headquarters Fire Station at 2000 Denison Ave.

