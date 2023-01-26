TOPEKA (KSNT)- Jess Buchholz and Casey Woods with Emporia Main Street, a economic-community development agency, spoke about their mission to support the local community.

Coming up on Feb. 18, Emporia Main Street will be having their Annual Public Improvement Auction and Dueling Piano Show. It’s a night of food, fun and community with silent and live suctions, a big dinner and even a special show from Dueling Pianos. The event is going to be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Emporia Granada. If you’re interested in buying tickets, click here.

As well as that event, they have the Show of Hands Pitch Competition on March 9 at 5:30 p.m. Casey Woods explains the event best in the interview, however the event is open to any business that is a valid legal organization in Lyon County.

This will all be happening at the Granada Theater as well. All entries need to be submitted by Mar. 7th. If you and your business want to participate, you can do so! Just click here.

Emporia Main Street will continue to come on the morning show throughout the year to update us on new events as they pop up.