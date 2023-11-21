TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved a rate increase affecting many Evergy customers in Kansas.

It’s a settlement agreement reached after they rejected Evergy’s original proposed rate hike. The KCC says it was submitted to the commission after negotiations between KCC staff, Evergy, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board, and representation from education, business, and environmental groups.

Evergy had originally asked for a rate hike of $204 million for former Westar customers and an increase of $14 million for Evergy Kansas Metro customers in the Kansas City metro area. Instead, Evergy Metro customers will pay $32.9 million while the rest of Evergy’s Kansas customers will pay $74 million more.

The order states that “The Commission finds the agreed-upon rates will provide Evergy sufficient revenue to meet its financial obligations and provide safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates to its customers. After considering all of the terms of the Unanimous Settlement Agreement, the Commission finds it is in the public interest.”

Evergy customers will see their monthly bill increase by $4.64 starting with the December 21st billing cycle. Evergy Metro customers will see their bill decrease by $6.07.

You can read the full order below.