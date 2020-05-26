Evergy extends pandemic customer assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A Northeast Kansas utility company is extending its disconnect suspension period and waiving late fees.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Evergy announced in March that it will not disconnect electric service for non-payment and will waive late fees for residential and small business customers.

Evergy announced a flexible payment plan that allows customers, including those who have been disconnected, to enter a 12-month payment plan toward their past-due balance. The suspension of disconnects is extended through July 15. Evergy will waive late fees and offer the payment arrangement through Dec. 31.

Evergy encourages customers to track and make payments toward their energy usage during this time to avoid balances that are difficult to pay later. For more information about resources to help with bills: