TOPEKA (KSNT) – Higher temperatures mean higher energy bills, but there are steps you can take to save money.

With triple-digit temperatures expected this weekend, AC units will be running overtime. That increased usage means higher than normal energy bills.

Evergy says they’re prepared to handle the increased demand. A spokeswoman for the company says taking steps to conserve power, like waiting to run the dishwasher until after the heat of the day can help.

“That summer usage can make summer bills higher,” said Manager of External Communications Gina Penzig. “So helping folks stay aware of some ways that if they want to make their home more comfortable by kind of reducing some of the internal heat or just save a little on their energy bill as well.”

Evergy recommends customers take advantage of their flexible rate plans, which offer lower rates of outside of peak hours. To see tips on how to stay cool, while saving utilities click HERE.