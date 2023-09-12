TOPEKA (KSNT) – With fall on the way, it’s a great time to prepare your home for the next temperature swing.

With a break from drastic temperatures, Evergy says now is the time to open the windows, get some fresh air and book your appointments in anticipation of colder days ahead. Maintenance crews for heating and cooling aren’t as busy in the fall months, making now a perfect time to address any potential problems while the weather is still comfortable.

There are many steps you can take for a smooth and energy efficient transition into fall and winter, some of which being very simple changes.

“In the summertime a lot of times we’ll encourage you to close your curtains, close the drapes so that you’re not letting that sun heat in.” Evergy spokeswoman Gina Penzig said. “We’re getting to wintertime when you want to do just the opposite, so when the sun is shining in, you want to open those windows and open those curtains so you can get the warmth of the sun in.”



In addition, homeowners are encouraged to switch the direction of their ceiling fan to spin clockwise. This change will circulate warm air, rather than cooling the space. For more information tailored to your home, you can visit Evergy’s online Energy Analyzer by clicking here.