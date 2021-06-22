Evergy handing out fans at Salvation Army in Topeka Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is teaming up with the Topeka Salvation Army to help people in need beat the heat. The energy provider has donated around 600 fans that will be handed out Tuesday morning.

In order to get a fan, people need to fill out an application at the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 Southeast 6th Avenue. Proof of income and proof of Shawnee County residency is required.

Topeka Salvation Army Development Director Shelley Robertson said the annual program helps people in need stay cool during the brutal Kansas summers.

“A lot of elderly and disabled,” Robertson said. “A lot of folks that live on second floors where the heat is just excruciating, so they will come in and they will get fans.”

Evergy will be handing out fans at the Topeka Salvation Army from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday morning. This will be a drive-thru event in the parking lot.