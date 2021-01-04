Evergy is looking to lend a helping hand amidst pandemic, federal assistance program

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) in celebration of the recent merger of Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy. Terry Bassham, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Ruelle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, joined by Jim Byrne, NYSE Head of U.S. Listings, ring The Opening Bell®.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Evergy is looking to bring awareness to a federally funded assistance program that brings financial aid to struggling people in our area needing to pay their energy bills.

The program is known as Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). LIEAP was established over 10 years ago, and is income based. Last year, customers received about $960 and more than 34,000 people have been assisted through the program.

“Maybe in the past they’ve never been in this situation, so we want to be able to bring awareness about the LIEAP benefit and try to do whatever we can to help take some of that pressure and weight off of their shoulders,” said Alison Lee with Evergy.

The 2021 application period begins Monday and will go through March 31.

If you want to apply and see if you’re eligible, click here.