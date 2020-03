TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple power outages in northeast Kansas Friday afternoon have left upwards of 1,300 Evergy customers without power.

At around 1:00 p.m. there were 15 active outages in the area, according to Evergy.

Evergy’s outage map at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020

A real-time map of Evergy’s outages can be found on their website.

FreeState Electric Cooperative said that their and Evergy’s crews were working to fix the problem and had crews patrolling lines looking for problems at 1:00 p.m.