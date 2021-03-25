Evergy Plaza bringing back events to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza is bringing a full season of events to downtown Topeka this spring, according to officials with the outdoor venue.

“Evergy Plaza is excited to begin offering opportunities to enjoy events in a safe atmosphere. As we slowly open this Spring, we look forward to offering more events as the year goes on. With the help of our community, Evergy Plaza grows each day as a central point where our community can connect.” John Knight, Director

A spokesperson for the plaza said three new events will take place on a regular basis with more to come this summer. Starting April 7, people can enjoy their lunch breaks with some entertainment. Live @Lunch will feature music, food trucks and yard games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

Movie nights are also coming back to the plaza, according to the spokesperson. Starting April 9, Evergy Plaza will hold a movie night series called Friday Flicks on the second Friday of every month from April to December. The movies will begin at dusk each night. Food and drink options and activities for kids will be available.

Evergy Plaza is also beginning a new event: Market Monday. This will run every Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitors can expect vendors, food options and more. The plaza said this is aimed to connect local farms and small businesses to consumers in Shawnee County. It will also follow all recommendations issued by the Shawnee County Health Department to ensure people feel safe at these events.