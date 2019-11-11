EVERGY PLAZA: Former Parks and Rec director coming out of retirement to manage downtown plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is coming out of retirement to manage the new Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka. Spectra, the company managing the plaza, announced Monday morning that John Knight will serve as manager of the Evergy Plaza.

Knight worked at the Shawnee County Parks and Rec for more than 30 years. He started serving as director in 2000 and retired back in April.

Knight says he’s excited to get to work on the future plaza, which he says should be the future “center” of Topeka.

“Kansas Avenue has been getting more and more events taking place down here,” said Knight. “All big announcements for the community could happen here. All of the walks, runs, parades all of those type of things could start and stop right here in the plaza and should.”

The Evergy Plaza is currently expected to be finished in March 2020.