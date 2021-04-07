Evergy Plaza launching ‘Live @ Lunch’ weekly concert series Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza is launching a new concert series Wednesday morning. “Live @ Lunch” is a new weekly event that includes live music, food trucks, and games.

The concert series is one in a string of new weekly events Evergy Plaza will be hosting through October. Sales and Marketing Manager Ashlee Spring said they are excited to see people enjoying the plaza.

“We’ve been planning this since the beginning of 2020, since the end of 2019,” Spring said. “We’ve been working on our full list of events and it’s nice to finally get it started.”

Evergy Plaza officially opened in April 2020, during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first year that Evergy Plaza will be open for a full schedule of events.

“Live @ Lunch” will be every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka. Click here to look at the full event schedule.