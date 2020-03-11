Evergy Plaza to have grand-opening in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza is set to have its grand opening in April.

Evergy Plaza Director John Knight told KSNT News that crews are currently working on the fountains and training on the video board.

Although major work still needs to be done on 7th Street between Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street, Knight said the plaza will be finished in time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 29.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we’ll have stuff going on down here,” Knight said. “All the way through Saturday night where we intend to have a big bang that will supplement the car show that’s already scheduled down here.”

Knight said they expect between 25,000 to 30,000 people to visit the plaza, located at the corner of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue, in its first weekend.