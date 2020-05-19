Evergy pledges $2.2 million to local COVID-19 relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Evergy is committing $2.2 million to help agencies, communities and customers respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The commitment brings the company’s annual community giving to more than 8 million dollars.

“We know our communities and customers are dealing with nearly unprecedented uncertainties due to this virus,” said Terry Bassham, Evergy President and CEO.

Evergy Emergency Grants help non-profit agencies on the front lines that have remained open and are delivering essential services to its communities.

“This funding has helped to provide one week of shelf stable meals for 500 people as well as a daily safety check and a friendly smile during these tough times of the pandemic,” Zach Ahrens, CEO Midland Care Connection/Meals on Wheels of Northeast Kansas. “Many of our clients are facing food insecurity and the choice on whether to pay bills, buy medicine or food.”

Evergy’s Hometown Economic Recovery Program focuses on efforts in Evergy communities that will help build back our local economies. Areas of eligibility include small business needs, business attraction and retention, and workforce training and development. Evergy will award grants totaling $800,000 in two phases. Eligibility and application requirements will be available at www.evergy.com/covid19.

Additionally, Evergy will provide a new economic development tool SizeUp to help local communities develop and nurture new and expanding businesses. For more information, visit www.evergy.com/covid19.

(Information for this story supplied by Evergy)

