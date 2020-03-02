Evergy reports 4Q earnings

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) in celebration of the recent merger of Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy. Terry Bassham, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Ruelle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, joined by Jim Byrne, NYSE Head of U.S. Listings, ring The Opening Bell®.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Evergy, Inc. on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $669.9 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.15 billion.

Evergy shares have remained the same since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.