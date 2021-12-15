Evergy reports highest power outage event in company history

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Evergy spokesman announced on Wednesday the company experienced the highest power outage event in company history.

This announcement came at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from Chuck Caisley, Evergy Chief Customer Officer, after a wall of storms rolled across Kansas and into Missouri. High wind gusts took many power lines down, causing widespread outages that affected over 200,000 people.

“One of the unique things about this storm is how spread out in nature it is, there’s not just one concentrated area but truly, again from Nebraska all the way down Oklahoma and across our entire service territory,” Caisely said. “Wherever you live, wherever you work, damage was caused by this storm.”

Some of the hardest-hit areas, according to Caisley, included Salina, St. Joseph and the Kansas City metropolitan area. Over 8,000 individual outages were recorded across Evergy’s service area.

More than 1,100 Evergy personnel are currently working to restore power and repair downed power lines.

To stay updated on power outages, check the Evergy power outage map here.