Evergy responding to power outages across Kansas, Missouri

Tree limbs are down and power lines across Kansas and Missouri are in danger of going down as well. (Photo courtesy of Chris Simkins)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy reports it is responding to power outages across Kansas and Missouri as winds blow across the area at over 70 mph gusts.

According to a press release from Evergy, power outages are “limited and scattered” as of Wednesday afternoon.

Customers of Evergy may report power outages at Evergy.com and can sign up for outage alert texts when their account is registered online. Outages can be reported by phone at Evergy Central (1-800-544-4857) or at Evergy Metro (1-888-544-4852).

