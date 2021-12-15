Evergy responding to power outages across Kansas, Missouri

Tree limbs are down and power lines across Kansas and Missouri are in danger of going down as well. (Photo courtesy of Chris Simkins)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy reports it is responding to power outages across Kansas and Missouri as winds blow across the area at over 70 mph gusts.

According to a press release from Evergy, power outages are “limited and scattered” as of Wednesday afternoon.

Extreme winds are in the forecast for Wednesday which can lead to potential outages. Our crews are prepared and ready to respond in that event.



To stay updated, we encourage you to turn on our outage alerts. If you have not signed up you can do so here: https://t.co/jal2BE7c0Q pic.twitter.com/50UXbtN0uR — Evergy (@evergypower) December 14, 2021

Customers of Evergy may report power outages at Evergy.com and can sign up for outage alert texts when their account is registered online. Outages can be reported by phone at Evergy Central (1-800-544-4857) or at Evergy Metro (1-888-544-4852).