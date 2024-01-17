TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday, former Evergy employees took to the company front door to picket recent layoffs. Evergy says the layoffs were necessary to align staffing to business needs.

On Jan. 5, Evergy informed 19 employees in its metering operations team that they were being terminated, according to Evergy Corporate Communications Director Gina Penzig.

Penzig said the employees were given the option of working or taking administrative leave until March 1.

“The standard technology in utilities today is digital meters that communicate use back to the company and that can be operated remotely when customers start, stop or move service,” Penzig said. “For several years, Evergy has been using these meters, which reduced the workload for this team.”

Penzig said Evergy has used attrition to reduce team size in the past but found terminations necessary to business needs. Penzig said Evergy worked with the union to determine severance packages for the employees.

