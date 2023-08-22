EMPORIA (KSNT) – One of the largest energy providers in Kansas has opened a new service center in Emporia on Tuesday.

Courtney Lewis with Evergy said the Emporia Service Center is officially open as of Aug. 22. Construction on the new service center started in April 2022 and was completed in August 2023.

Lewis said the building sits on 20 acres at 683 Rd. 180 and allows the energy provider to more effectively store and secure materials at one location. This will help improve communication, coordination and outage response times for the local area.

“We are excited to open this modern facility in Emporia and want to thank the City of Emporia and Lyon County for helping make this project a reality,” said Ryan Mulvany, Evergy Vice President, Distribution. “With one centralized location to keep material and equipment needed for service and outage response, we will be able to provide better customer service to Emporia and surrounding communities.”

Lewis said the new facility encompasses a building measuring out to 55,000 square feet with a service yard and vehicle parking area for company and employee vehicles. The increase in space will benefit Evergy with improved organization and safer travel, loading and unloading of material.