TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major Kansas energy provider is offering tips to people ahead of triple-digit temperatures on Labor Day Weekend.

Evergy spokeswoman Courtney Lewis said in a press release that customers can follow several tips to keep their homes cooler and more energy efficient as high temperatures return. These tips can even help save you money while you’re traveling out of town.

Close shades, curtains and/or blinds: Keeping these closed during the day can decrease heat gains in your home by as much as 33%, according to Evergy.

Use smart power strips: these can detect when devices are powered off or in standby mode. The power strips will then turn the power off to these devices and save on energy costs.

Adjust your thermostats: Evergy recommends setting your thermostat at five degrees Fahrenheit warmer than you normally would to maximize efficiency. Setting your smart thermostat seven to 10 degrees warmer at least eight hours a day can save you as much as 10% on your energy bill.

Install weather stripping: Up to date weather stripping will prevent warm air from entering, and cool air from escaping, your home.

Many areas of Kansas saw record-breaking heat in August with places like Topeka setting new records for highest heat index temperatures ever recorded. Evergy reported earlier in the month that its power grid is ready for the high heat and increases in customer energy demands.