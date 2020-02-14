Evergy warns customers of frequent phone call scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy posted a tip warning its customers to be aware of an increasingly popular scam.

According to an Evergy spokesperson, many customers have been receiving phone calls from fraudsters claiming that they will shut off the power unless the customer pays them with a prepaid debit card.

The phone calls have a sense of urgency and unfortunately many customers fall for the scam.

The spokesperson for Evergy said they receive several calls from customers daily, including multiple Friday morning, and that the scam is becoming more frequent.

Evergy will never call a customer demanding that they pay in a certain time frame nor require a certain form of payment. Customers can log into their account online to see if they owe money.

Customers who receive a fraudulent call should report it to the local police or to Evergy. The attorney general’s office also has a consumer fraud form that customers can fill out.

Evergy wants its customers to be aware and question if they receive a suspicious call or request.