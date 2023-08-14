KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Evergy is warning customers about a new scam targeting people trying to pay their bill online.

The utility company says scammers are targeting customers who use search engines like Google to find ways to contact Evergy.

Everg officials say when customers search terms like “pay Evergy,” “Evergy bill,” “Evergy electric” advertisements for phony websites pop up with fake phone numbers.

When customers call the phone number listed on the fake website, scammers collect their personal and credit card information.

If you find an ad for one of these phony Evergy websites, you should report the scam to Evergy.

Here are some steps you can take to avoid becoming a scammer’s next victim: