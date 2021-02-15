Evergy warns of potential blackouts with Kansas’ extreme cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is warning of possible controlled blackouts Monday due to the extreme cold weather that won’t let up in Kansas.

As of noon, the electric company reported 61 power outages affecting 522 customers. View the Evergy Outage Map below to check for blackouts around Northeast Kansas:

The Southwest Power Pool, which provides electric grid coverage for the region with Evergy, declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. This means the grid’s operating electric reserves are below their required minimum. The SPP has told Evergy to be ready to implement controlled blackouts if necessary.

“Controlled service interruptions are a last resort, and a step we take only when necessary to

safeguard continued reliability of the regional grid,” said SPP’s Executive Vice President and Chief

Operating Officer Lanny Nickell.

Evergy will have to resort to controlled blackouts if the SPP tells it to cut power by a certain amount to prevent further and uncontrolled power outages. Evergy will determine how best to reduce energy usage based on its own emergency procedures, according to SPP.

The Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 came after two previous warnings of future electrical grid issues from SPP.

“SPP declared a period of conservative operations for our entire balancing authority area at

midnight central time on Feb. 9. Then, on Feb. 14, we declared an EEA Level 1 effective at 5:00

am central time on Monday, Feb. 15, and subsequently an EEA Level 2 at 7:22 am on Monday,

February 15.” Southwest Power Pool

View KSNT News’ Weather section for updates on the extreme winter conditions.