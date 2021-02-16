Evergy: We are not out of the woods yet, please conserve energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A representative with Evergy spoke publicly this morning to encourage Evergy customers to “conserve, and only use the electricity you must.”

On Tuesday, Chuck Caisley, senior vice president of marketing and public affairs, and chief customer officer, said Evergy was asked by the Southwest Power Pool to temporarily reduce power supply demand with temporarily power outages.

This was the first time an Emergency Energy Alert had been used.

Just over 18,000 Kansans were affected by the outages that lasted between 30 minutes and one hour early Monday afternoon.

“At no time during this extreme weather did we not have enough power to meet the demands of our customers,” Caisley said.

The SPP requested Evergy have the temporary power outages to avoid what Caisley called, “a much longer, much larger, and much less controlled” outage.

SPP is a regional transmission organization (RTO): a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members.

Seventeen states are part of the SPP that goes from the Dakotas to the panhandle of Texas.

The temporary outages affected less than 2% of Evergy’s customers. With only ten minutes warning Evergy did not have the time to warn many customers.

Caisley said the cold has presented power companies with problems that slow the production of energy. Coal stored outside can freeze and make getting it into the power plants more difficult, wind turbines have frozen and gone offline, and the water supply used in power plants has frozen.