Evergy’s supervising agency says Kansas is out of energy emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, the Southwest Power Pool will no longer be telling its energy companies to reduce energy usage, including with controlled power outages.

SSP issued a statement that it and the power companies it supervises are now out of an Energy Emergency Alert Thursday morning:

SPP thanks its members, neighboring systems and the millions of people in our region for their response to this historic event,” said Barbara Sugg, SPP president and chief executive officer. “This has been a case study in everyone doing their part on behalf of the greater good. We take our responsibility to keep the lights on very seriously and appreciate the trust placed in us to do so. Thanks to voluntary conservation by people across our 14-state region, the quick actions taken by local utilities, and the dedication and expertise of our operators, we’re thankful we could keep the region-wide impact of this storm to a minimum. Southwest Power Pool

The events of the past several days marks the first time in the history of the SSP that it has declared Energy Emergency Alert Levels 2 or 3 for its entire region.