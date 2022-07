TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning.

The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire did about $43,000 in damages, $35,000 of which to the garage. The Topeka Fire Department does not yet have a cause.