Everyone safe after early morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents of a southwest Topeka home are safe after a Thursday morning fire.

Topeka Fire Department crews were called to a house fire at 3211 SW 32nd St., just after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the two-story house. Firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the home. They said three occupants got out of the house before firefighters arrived.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit indicated the preliminary cause of the fire is yet to be determined, pending further investigation. They estimate the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

