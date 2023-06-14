TOPEKA (KSNT) – We’ve been covering their accomplishments and stories all year, and Wednesday night our Everything Woman representatives were all recognized yet again at the “Everything Woman Banquet” at Sharp Honda.

Out of the 12 amazing women we featured, seven of them were able to make an appearance at the banquet where they were all honored again for all they do in the community.

Wednesdays banquet started with a mingle and food and by the end of the night, awards were handed to all the recipients.

“The girls at the TV station [KSNT] came up with it about a year and a half ago, we bought in, we thought it was a great idea,” Sharp Honda GM, Steve Matukewicz said. “The ladies, they don’t get enough recognition and these stories that are out there, some of them are super exciting and we’re so lucky to be apart of it and root for these gals that have worked so hard and try to be a part of the community and you know we need more of that these days.”

“It is so exciting to learn about so many inspiring women in our community that are doing exciting empowering things, overcoming adversity, and I’ve loved hearing everyone else’s stories,” April’s Everything Woman, Amanda Stanley said. “I’m very honored that you guys selected me and that I get to be part of this program, it was very cool to tell my story in a new and empowering way, and that was really a meaningful experience for me.”

“I think it’s extremely important because I think a lot of times women don’t get the recognition that they need in our community,” November’s Everything Woman, Shawna Deters said. “I think it’s just a great thing that you guys have started and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“I think its really special that KSNT is doing something to recognize women in our community and to do it for a period of each month, just to highlight people and encourage them to keep going,” September’s Everything Woman, Caitlyn Halsey said.

“It’s very nice watching these women what they’ve done, the other women,” January’s Everything Woman, Denise Webster said. “Oh my gosh, yes, very nice.”

“I think its a wonderful thing and being able to be here with everyone else who received the nice recognition is really great,” June’s Everything Woman, Kak Eli-Schneider said.

“I’m really honored, I watched the videos of all the other women that are being recognized and you know I’m like I’m not sure I belong in this group, so I’m very honored to be here,” October’s Everything Woman, Candis Meerpohl said.”

“I think they look for women who are impactful in the community and who are offering the community something out of the ordinary, so it’s something that’s very special and not done here and I applaud KSNT for doing that,” December’s Everything Woman, Sherry Lundry said.

The other sponsors that hopped on board with Sharp Honda to make this event possible for us included Washburn and Topeka ER & Hospital.