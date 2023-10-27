TOPEKA (KSNT) – The holidays are just around the corner and that means its almost time for the 56th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Topeka.

KSNT 27 News reached out to organizers of the event for more information about what locals should expect for 2023. David Braun, Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation (CTFD) president, sent over a press release containing all the details for the dinner.

The objective of the dinner hasn’t changed over the last 56 years. With the primary goal to make sure “No one need dine alone on Thanksgiving,” the yearly event focuses on getting Topekans a good meal to celebrate the holiday.

This year’s dinner will be served at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Exhibition Hall on Thursday, Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m., according to Braun. The CTFD will also be delivering food to those unable to attend the event.

If you need a meal delivered to you, you’ll need to call the meal hotline at 785-274-9753 between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. You will need to provide your name, address, zip code and phone number along with how many meals you need delivered. Only one meal is allowed per person and three meals per household. Residents of Topeka high-rise apartments will need to check with their building managers before calling.

Braun said the CTFD is also looking for donations and volunteers to help out this year. Cash donations can be made at all Corefirst Bank and Trust locations or can be mailed to the CTDF at PO Box 432, Topeka, KS 66601. Non-perishable food donations can be left at any Topeka fire station from Nov. 3 to Nov. 20. Items the CTFD is accepting include the following:

Canned green beans

Canned sweet potatoes

Boxed dressing

Boxed instant potatoes

Canned jellied cranberry sauce

Canned milk

Canned chicken broth

White sugar

Brown sugar

Braun said volunteers are needed from Monday, Nov. 20 to Thursday, Nov. 23. If you want to volunteer, you can sign up by clicking here or calling 785-354-1744. The volunteer hotline will remain open from Nov. 1 until all volunteer spots are filled.

Last year, volunteers managed to deliver 1,700 meals for around 900 people. For more information on the dinner, you can check out its Facebook.

