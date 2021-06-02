Ex-postal worker fined for stealing money from mail

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA (KSNT) – A former postal worker in Lyon County has been ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and restitution for destroying mail and presumably stealing cash contained in that mail.

Dennis Tapscott, 24, of Emporia, was fined Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita.

Tapscott was ordered to pay a $500 fine, $575 in restitution and a $25 special assessment fee.

He pleaded guilty last week to one count of delaying mail.

Prosecutors said that between August 2019 and January 2020, Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash that was intended for 12 other people in Greenwood and Lyon counties.