MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas preschool nurse has been arrested after being accused of sex crimes, and is now out of a job.

Joshua Penabaz, 44, of Manhattan, faces multiple rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy charges. RCPD said the charges stem from an investigation of sex crimes that took place over several years. As of Monday afternoon, authorities held Penabaz in the Riley County Jail on a $1 million bond.

KMAN reported that the Manhattan-Ogden School District confirmed that after the arrest, Penabaz voluntarily resigned from his job at College Hill Early Learning Center. The school sent notice of his resignation in an email to parents that KMAN obtained. The Riley County Police Department and USD 383 both confirmed that the case has no ties to his job at the preschool.

RCPD said due to the nature of the crimes Penabaz is accused of, the department will not release any other information on the case. The police department and USD 383 both said anyone with additional information or concerns should call RCPD at 785-537-2112.