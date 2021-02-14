Executed search warrant comes up big for Junction City Police and Geary Co. Sheriff’s, Hi Poynt Studios

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2013 file photo, farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Around 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning the Junction City Police Department along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant which would end successfully.

The search was conducted at 1106 Grant Ave. in Junction City, which is where the Hi Poynt Studios are located.

As a result of the search warrant, Darrin Battiste and Madison Verdoorn were arrested. Battiste was transported to the Geary County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. Verdoorn was also taken to the same detention center on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests were a result of an investigation into the distribution of marijuana from Hi Poynt Studios over the past few months.

No further information will be released at this time, according to John Lamb. Junction City chief of police.