KANSAS (KSNT) – The execution date has been set for a Melvern, Kan., woman who killed a pregnant woman and kidnapped her baby, federal prosecutors said.

Lisa Montgomery will be executed Dec. 8 by lethal injection at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana.

In December of 2004, Montgomery drove to Missouri, strangled Bobbie Jo Stinnett, cut open her body with a kitchen knife and kidnapped her child. In 2007, a jury found her guilty and she was sentenced to death.